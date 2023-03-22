SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Michael Gagliardi, 88, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Gagliardi was born August 12, 1934, in Farrell, a son of the late Joseph and Catherine Mary (Kuklo) Gagliardi, and attended Farrell High School.

Joseph was a proud veteran of the United States Army, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was placed on active duty in 1957, and was stationed to Fort Hood with the 32nd Combat Engineer Battalion, and the 2nd United States Army Missile Command. For four years he served with the 112th infantry division, heavy mortar company, as mortar squad leader, where he received the expert Mortarman’s badge. Later, he would serve with the 155th Howitzer Battalion of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Following his discharge, he attended non-commissioned officers’ school at Fort Hood, Texas, and camouflage school at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. After schooling, he returned to Fort Hood where he would serve as a drill instructor, camouflage instructor, and foreman. During his time in the military, he also received the Good Conduct Medal, and marksman badge.

Following his military career, Joseph worked as a deliveryman for James J. Monaco Beverage, and Shenango Furnace as a molder and ladle man. Additionally, he was a truck driver for Golden Dawn Foods, Interstate Motor Freight Systems, Bristol Consolidators and Penske Leasing. He then retired from Teamsters Local 261, New Castle. During his retirement, he drove a transit bus for the Mercer County Community Transit, where he was nicknamed “Uncle Joe” by his coworkers. He also served as a Union Steward for the Local Teamsters 261 for MCCT.

He was a life long member of the Sharon Knights of Columbus Council 684, and the Sharon Assembly Fourth Degree 0960, where he served as the financial secretary for 18 years. Joseph was a past Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator, served on the admissions degree team and the Master Staff of Third Calvert Province and the Fourth-Degree team under Master Albert J. Kuti, and was cochairman of the Knight of Columbus Bingo Committee. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 299, Sharon.

Joseph was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Church, Sharpsville, where he served as an usher. He was a former member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, serving as a commentator, usher, choir member, and was a former president of the Holy Name Society.

Mr. Gagliardi is survived by two sons, William Gagliardi, Sharon, and Christopher Gagliardi, Sharpsville; a daughter, Catherine Smith (Jesse), Sharpsville; a brother, Frank Gagliardi, Sharpsville; and three grandchildren, Leigha R. Blose (Aaron), Sharon; Ashley D. McCracken (Thomas), Sharon; and Jesse E. Smith, III, Sharpsville.

In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his wife of 51 wonderful years, the former Mary Ann Alfredo, whom he deeply loved; five brothers, Michael, Vincent, William, Dominic and Fred Gagliardi; and three sisters, Mary Doddato, Rose Busco and Julia Gagliardi.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Joseph’s name to St. Bartholomew’s Church, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 in the funeral home.

Interment: St. Rose Mausoleum.

