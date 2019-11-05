Joseph M. Sinkuc, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Sinkuc, 70, of Sharon passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Sinkuc was born November 21, 1948, in Sharon, a son of the late Walter and Grace Jean (McCullough) Sinkuc.

A 1966 graduate of Brookfield High School, he also received two associate’s degrees in engineering from Kent State University.

A proud veteran, Joe served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

In 2015, he retired from PennDOT, where he worked as a driver and storeroom foreman. Joe previously worked as a car salesman at a variety of dealerships in Andover, Ohio and throughout the Shenango Valley.

Joe was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where he sang in the choir and volunteered at the church food pantry.

He was also a member of the Sharon American Legion, Post 299, where he worked bingo; the Farrell VFW, Post 5286; and the Knights of Columbus, Sharon Council 684.

An avid Golfer, Joe enjoyed playing cards and loved spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

His beloved wife of 42 years, the former Patricia A. Messina, whom he married October 29, 1977, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Tricia, Meadville, Pennsylvania; two sons, George (Julie) Sinkuc, Sharon and Paul Sinkuc, Virginia Beach, Virginia; four sisters, Thea (Norm) Betts, Fowler, Ohio; Marita Anderson, Canby, California; Mary Ann (Joe) Messina, Springfield, Ohio and Katie Laureigh, Brookfield; a brother, Walter (Valerie) Sinkuc, Farrell; five grandchildren, Brighton, Caleb, Haley, Molly and Luke.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, James (Myong) Sinkuc; a brother-in-law, Dennis Laureigh.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Fisher House, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, University Drive C Bldg 33, Pittsburgh, PA 15240; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.