Joseph M. Sanchez, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Sanchez, 82, of New Castle passed away Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Sanchez was born March 4, 1939, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph T. Sanchez. As a young child, his family relocated to Youngstown, Ohio, where he later attended Ursuline Roman Catholic High School.

For many years, Joe was employed by the Erie Lackawanna Railroad, which later became Conrail Railroad (CSX), New Castle, retiring in 1982.

Joe was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church.

An avid bowler, he participated in several bowling leagues in Youngstown, Ohio. Joe also coached youth football and baseball for the North Hill Redskins for several years.

A family man, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife of 46 years, Margaret “Mary” (Eagan) Sanchez, whom he married October 6, 1962, preceded him in death October 7, 2008.

He is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Russell) Relic, of New Castle; a son, John (Diane) Sanchez, of Mahoningtown; four grandchildren, Russell (Raina) Relic, Jr., Roxsanne Relic, Raelynn (Eric) Young, and Blake Houk; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Joe was preceded in death by his father.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Joseph McCaffrey, officiating.

