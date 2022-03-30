MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Leo O’Toole, Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the age of 72, in Belleair, Florida.

He became a part-time resident of Florida 18 years ago from Ohio.

Joseph was owner and operator of Roemer Industries, Inc. in Pennsylvania and moved the business to Masury, Ohio in 1995.

Joe was a member of GPI, National Association of Graphic and Product Identification Manufacturers, Inc. During his time with GPI he served on the board as both vice president and president and received the lifetime achievement award, which only a small number of members have received in its 50 plus years of existence.



Joe loved to play golf, travel and spending time with his friends and family. He was an accomplished pilot owning his own private Cirrus jet and was a member of COPA, Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association. Joe and his beloved wife, Mary, went on many trips to various parts of the U.S. and other countries, enjoying the company of their many good COPA friends.



He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary O’Toole; son, Patrick; stepsons, Chad(Jill) and Ryan (Liz); brother, Kevin (Michele) O’Toole; sisters, Cathy (John) Songer, Susan (Ed) Kleinman, Mary (Dave) Irish and Faith (Scott) Kellogg; five grandchildren, Noah, Jonah, Julia, Sam and Ella and numerous nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 8 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m, Saturday, April 9 in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio, with Rev. Scott Kopp, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

