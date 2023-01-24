

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Kraynak, 84, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Kraynak was born December 7, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Maddy) Kraynak.

He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He honorably served his country for six years as a radar controller.

Following his military enlistment, he managed car dealerships in both Pennsylvania and Ohio. He also worked as a police officer in North Carolina and Hubbard Township. He ultimately retired as a plant manager at Delphi-Packard Electric, Vienna, Ohio. Throughout the years, he also owned and operated a body shop, where he meticulously repaired countless vehicles.

Joe was a member of South Pymatuning Community Church.

An avid outdoorsman, he had a passion for riding snowmobiles and four-wheelers. He loved hunting, shooting and reloading his own ammunition. Additionally, he had a private pilot license, allowing him to fly both single and double-engine aircraft.

He will forever be remembered for his jokes and contagious sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, the former Irene Rembowski, whom he married on June 28, 1958; two daughters, Tina McGowan and her husband Kevin, Jacksonville, Florida, and Stacey Schultz and her husband Scott, Vienna; a son, Michael Kraynak and his wife Kelly, Cortland, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Mindy, Michael, Tiffany, Miranda, Lacey, Mark, Anthony and Joseph; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Ronald Kraynak.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to South Pymatuning Community Church, 3400 Tamarack Dr., Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Respecting Joe’s wishes, all services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

