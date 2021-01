HEMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - George “Bud” Alward, 98, of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away Monday evening, January 25, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Alward was born March 19, 1922, in Sharon, a son of Chester Arthur and Amy (Wiley) Alward. In 1928, he was a member of the first class to attend the former Wengler Elementary School and also attended Sharon High School.