NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Jendrysik, 98, a lifelong resident of Union Township, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 23, 2022.

Mr. Jendrysik was born November 13, 1923, in New Castle, a son of the late Vincent and Sophia (Konopka) Jendrysik.

He was a 1941 graduate of Union High School.

In 1991, Joe retired from Rockwell International, Axel Division in New Castle, following 30 years of employment. He had also worked for Mesta Machine and D.O. Davies Shoe Store.

On July 18, 1954, he married his beloved wife of 64 years, Leono F. (Plonka) Jendrysik and she preceded him in death February 11, 2019.

Joe was an active member of the Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary site of New Castle and was formerly a longtime member of Madonna Church, Union Township. For many years, he was a fixture at all church festivals, events and fundraisers, always welcoming visitors with his big smile and a friendly hello.

Joe was also a member of the Union Township Lion’s Club, K. Pulaski Social Club and St. Vincent DePaul Society.

A lifelong Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan, he also enjoyed cheering on the West Virginia Mountaineers football and basketball teams. Joe always looked forward to spending time outdoors working in his flower gardens and above all else, loved to support his grandchildren in their many endeavors and remain active in their lives.

He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Kolodziej of New Castle and two grandchildren, Justin Kolodziej (Jennifer) of Zionville, North Carolina and Melissa Kolodziej of New Castle.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by four brothers, Walter, John, Stanley and Frank Jendrysik.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

Interment: Madonna Cemetery, Union Township.

