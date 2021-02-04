Joseph J. Fordeley, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Fordeley, 93, of Farrell passed away early Monday morning, February 1, 2021 in Cleppers CCRC, Sharon.

Mr. Fordeley was born July 4, 1927 in Farrell, a son of the late Maurice and Mary Conchetta (Gigliotti) Fordeley.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Curtis Schools, and Addison Jr. High School, both Brookfield, Ohio.

A proud veteran, Joe served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era.

He worked as a coil winder at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, retiring in 1985.

Joe was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell and was formerly a member of the former St. Anthony Church, also in Farrell.

A devoted husband and father, Joe dedicated his life to caring for his family.

His wife, the former Delores Kajma, whom he married in January of 1960, preceded him in death in March of 2007.

He is survived by a daughter, Estelle Fordeley, of Brookfield, Ohio; two sons, Joseph F. Fordeley, Farrell and Jeff Fordeley, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Delores Bish, Champion, Ohio; a brother, Frank Fordeley, Warren, Ohio and two grandchildren, Quintin and Sawyer Fordeley, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Sophie Kramer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cleppers CCRC, 959 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, to help defray expenses of residents in need.

Calling hours will be from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 606 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in the church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

