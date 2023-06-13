SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” Howard Grassley was born on January 21, 1936, to the late Howard Joseph Grassley and the late Rose (Sarvas) Mahaney in Albany, New York.

On the afternoon of Monday, June 12, 2023, at the age of 87, Joe left this earth with his loving and devoted family by his side.

Joe was raised in Albany, New York, Montreal, Canada and Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Joe was baptized into the Catholic faith at St. Ann’s Church in Montreal in March of 1936.

Joe is survived by five daughters, Michelle Grassley-Randall of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Miller (Tim Miller) of Columbus, Ohio, Julie Grassley, of Canfield, Ohio, Monica Grassley (Angela Johnson) of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Christine Grassley of Bisbee, Arizona. Joe has ten grandchildren, Rachael Zoccole, Elizabeth Zoccole, Trenton Grassley, John-Anthony (Wade) Grassley, Kiana Grassley, Mia Grassley, Abbigail Thomas, Henry Thomas and Jacob Thomas and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Zoccole. He is also survived by his lifelong friend, Ellen Reid, his loving aunt, many nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends and extended family.

Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Francis Grassley and his beloved son, Joseph Grassley.

Joe graduated from Sharpsville Area High School in 1954.

He then went on to become a Private First Class in the United States Marine Corps. Joe served overseas in many locations including Morocco. Joe was last stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1961.

He then moved back to Sharpsville and worked for the General Motors Co. at their plant in Lordstown, Ohio for over two decades.

Joe was also in a bowling league for more than 30 years. He was an avid magazine collector and even though he was diabetic, he always wanted his sweets, particularly donuts and coffee! Joe always wanted to go play the numbers in the rain, snow, or shine and even though he never hit big, he won even bigger in life with his family, friends and loved ones.

After living in Sharpsville for most of his adult life, Joe lived in Columbus, Ohio with his daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Tim, for the last eight years. Jennifer and Tim took excellent care of him while he was living there. During these years, Joe loved to go bowling with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. An animal lover, he especially loved playing Euchre with family and friends. Last August, Joe moved in with his daughter, Monica and her wife, Angela, in Jamestown, Pennsylvania. His loving daughters and daughter-in-law, Monica, Jennifer, Angela and Michelle were excellent caretakers during this time. Helping Hands Home Care Services was also there during this time of transition.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Helping Hands Home Care Service, 480 N. Kerrwood Drive, Suite 103, Hermitage, PA 16148. The family is forever grateful for their devoted, supportive and excellent hospice care.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be immediately following, in the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Allen, officiating.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.

