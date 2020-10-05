Joseph G. Vasconi, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph G. Vasconi, 73, of Sharon, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Vasconi was born January 26, 1947, in Sharon, a son of the late Gerald and Mildred (Krivosh) Vasconi.

He was a 1967 graduate of Sharpsville High School and served in the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany.

Joe was employed by the former General American Transportation Corporation (GATX), Masury. Later, he worked for the former Willson’s Furniture, Sharon and the former Bolotin’s Furniture, Hermitage. He was currently working as a gas station attendant at Sackett’s Sunoco, Hermitage.

Joe was a family man who faithfully read his Bible every morning.

He is survived by his wife, the former Susan V. Harmer, whom he married August 22, 1970; a daughter, Ginny Vasconi; a son, Erik Vasconi, all of Hermitage; a grandson, Tyler Vasconi and a brother, David Vasconi, of Sharpsville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with Joe’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: