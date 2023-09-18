HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph F. Izzo, 66 of Hermitage passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, September 17, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Izzo was born December 11, 1956, in New Castle, a son of the late Albert and Angeline (Sacco) Izzo.

A 1974 graduate of New Castle High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force upon graduating. Joe honorably served in the United States Air Force as a Senior Airman and USAF Presidential Honor Guardsman. He was selected to serve as a member of the Honor Guard at the inauguration of President Jimmy Carter and to represent the USAF during special services at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C. Joe was honorably discharged in 1980.

Joe married the love of his life, Veronica (Mangino), in 1981 and the two have been blessed with 42 wonderful years together. The couple spent many years vacationing to their favorite destination, Naples, Florida.

Joe served as a patrolman for the City of Hermitage Police Department for 32 years. He also became a certified D.A.R.E. officer in 1990 and worked for many of the local school districts. Joe retired in 2012 with several commendations, including: Officer of the Year, the Life Saving Award, and Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer. Later in life, Joe spent several years working as a police officer for Pennsylvania State University, Shenango Valley Campus.

He was a member of the Hermitage FOP and enjoyed sharing stories with his fellow officers about his years on the force.

Joe was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He was an avid golfer and loved to play with friends and family, Ed, Augie, Meats, Dave, Danny and Michael. Joe’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by two daughters, Jessica Gibb (Dave) and Ali Linton (Cameron), all of Hermitage; four grandchildren, Henry and Grace Gibb and Sophie and Lyla Linton; a sister, Caroline Calvert of Boynton Beach, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Izzo and a nephew, Calcie Calvert.

Joe’s family would like to thank Allegheny Health Network Home Care and Hospice, Hermitage FOP and Tom and Michelle Linton for all their help and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hermitage FOP – Lodge #82, 800 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Lucy Cemetery, New Castle.

Military honors will be rendered by Wheatland A.L. and Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

