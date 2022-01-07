WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Edward “Ed” Delgros, 81, of West Middlesex, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Delgros was born April 2, 1940, in Sharpsville, a son of the late George W. and Teresa (Stacconi) Delgros.

He was a 1958 graduate of Mercer High School.

Ed was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. Upon it’s closing, he began his own tree service, cutting trees and selling firewood. Many in the area refer to him as the “Firewood Guy.”

He lived a simple life, cherishing his family and taking pride in his work. In his spare time, he loved to garden and share the items he grew.

Ed was a member of the Family Life Church, Hermitage.

He is survived by his wife, the former Linda Tomajko, whom he married in April of 1963; two daughters, Jessica (Larry) McLaughlin, Sharon and Danielle (Joby) Hackett, Masury, Ohio; seven sons, Edward Delgros, Arizona, Raymond Delgros, Sharon, Wayne (Anna) Delgros, Hermitage, Nathan Delgros, Sharon, Ben Delgros, Hermitage, Gabriel (Paula) Delgros, Hermitage and Everett Delgros, West Middlesex; 25 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Phyllis Delgros, Hermitage and Judie Delgros, Wheatland; and two brothers, Thomas (Judy) Delgros, Greenville and James (Jackie) Delgros, Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Hall; and a brother, Richard Delgros.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Tunnels to Towers, at www.tnt.org

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 in Family Life Church, 1455 N. Keel Ridge Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Chris Massey, pastor, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.