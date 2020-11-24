Joseph E. Costello, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph E. Costello, of Sharpsville, passed away Saturday evening, November 21, 2020, in Sharon Regional Health System, following a brief illness. He was 90.

Mr. Costello was born June 3, 1930, in Rouseville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry J. and Nora (Eckles) Costello.

He was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Joe owned and operated Costello Candy Company for 46 years with stores in Grove City, Pennsylvania and Girard, Ohio. He retired in 2003.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Joe was an avid golfer and participated in the Sharon American Legion and the Westinghouse golf leagues. He was a member of the Lion’s Club; the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #103; and the American Legion, Post # 299, all of Sharon; the Hickory VFW, Post 6166, Hermitage; and the Rotary Club, Girard, Ohio.

A true gentleman, Joe was a well-known singer throughout the Shenango Valley and enjoyed entertaining family and friends with Irish songs, particularly on St. Patrick’s Day.

His wife, the former Dorothy M. Takash, whom he married August 16, 1968, passed away January 19, 2008.

Surviving are several loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Alice Sigler and Jean Daffin and a brother, Harry F. Costello.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pa., 16148.



