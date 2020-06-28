Joseph Curtis Olshavsky, Cranberry, PA

CRANBERRY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Curtis Olshavsky, 60, of Cranberry Pennsylvania, passed into the arms of the Lord while surrounded by his family Thursday evening, June 25, 2020, at his home, following a valiant battle with cancer.

Joe was born April 19, 1960, in Sharon General Hospital, a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Murcko) Olshavsky.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School, and later completed his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Penn State University, followed by a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Syracuse University.

He held several professional certifications in engineering and information technology, enjoying a very successful career. Most recently, he was working in information technology for PNC Financial Services.

Joe shared his father’s love for music and followed in his footsteps as a lifelong musician. He played with many talented musicians, including his brother, Steve, in several bands and venues throughout the Tri-State area. Most recently, Joe played in the Praise Band at his home parish, St. Ferdinand’s in Cranberry.

More than anything, Joe loved spending time with his family and grandsons.

He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially while touring Italy and Ireland. While in Ireland, he had the opportunity to play music with the locals at the revered ‘Musicians Only’ table at Gus O’Connor’s Pub in Doolin, County Clare, Ireland.

Joe, or “The International Man of Mystery” as he’s known to his South Parkway neighbors and friends, will be missed by all who knew him. One could not walk away without feeling uplifted in some way after spending time with him. Joe was taken from us all too soon, and now he is singing with the Angels free of any pain.

Surviving to cherish Joe’s memory is his devoted wife, Patty Rossi, with whom he spent the last decade of his life; a daughter, Jessica (Aaron) Gill; his beloved grandsons, Roxas and Axel; two siblings, Mary Ellen (Kevin) Pollock and Steve Olshavsky (Cindy); nieces and nephews, Kailee, Taylor and Kevin Pollock, Matt Ceremuga, Olly Liu, Justin and Julie Olshavsky; special “Mom,” Mary Pollock, Doug Pollock; an “Aunt Kathy” Salaka; his special brother, Dave Scibelli (Peggy); Little Miss Zola.

Joe’s life exemplified the best of strong devotion, kindness and love.

In lieu of flowers, please donate a musical instrument to a youth in Joe’s memory or consider the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15212.

“He’s solid and he’s steady like the Allegheny runs, he knows just where he’s going and he’s proud of where he’s from. He’s one of the good ones…“

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA, 16150, with Reverend Matthew Strickenberger, pastor, as celebrant.