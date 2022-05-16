HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Charles “Chuck” Swartz, 92, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Saturday evening, May 14, 2022, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville.

Mr. Swartz was born January 18, 1930, in Rimersburg, Clarion County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Clinton E. and Clara Belle (Weston) Swartz.

He attended schools in Rimersburg.

He retired in 1983 from the former National Castings, Sharon, where he worked as a millwright for 30 years.

Chuck was a member of the former West Middlesex Wesleyan Methodist Church.

He was a volunteer at the former Shenango Valley Medical Center, Farrell, donating more than 14,000 hours over a 20 years period.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving his country during the Korean War.

His wife, the former Dorothy D. Rankin, whom he married on September 28, 1950, passed away on May 29, 2001.

He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl A. McLallen and Brenda L. Cesario, both of Hermitage; two sons, Joseph C. Swartz and his wife, Elaine, of Sharon and Kevin L. Swartz of Hermitage; seven grandchildren, Melanie, Lisa, Tammy, Russell, Alicia, Corinne and Stephanie and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Chuck was preceded in death by a son, Donald R. Swartz; eight sisters; three brothers and a great-granddaughter, Avery Swartz.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Chuck’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Staff of St. Paul’s Home and Kindred Hospice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, May 19, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19 in the funeral home, with Rev. Joseph Frank, Chaplin of Kindred Hospice, officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.