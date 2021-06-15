Joseph C. Manzo, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph C. Manzo, 81, of West Middlesex (Shenango Township) passed away Saturday afternoon, June 12, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Manzo was born November 30, 1939, in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Christine (Cereste) Manzo.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1958.

Joe enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was stationed in Duluth, Minnesota and was honorably discharged after four years of service.

In 2003, Joe retired from the United Steel Service, Brookfield, Ohio, where he worked as a shipper for several years. He was previously employed by the former Sharon Transformer Div. of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant and Levine’s Clothing, Hermitage.

Joe was an avid sports fan and particularly enjoyed following his favorite baseball team, Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia “Trish” (Varsho) Manzo of West Middlesex; two sons, Christopher (Kelly) Manzo of Hermitage and Patrick (Tammy) Manzo of Hubbard, Ohio; a sister, Gigeta (Richard) Miller, Fort Myers, Florida; a brother, Albert Manzo, Oxnard, California and four grandchildren, Drew, Ryan, Lucas and Adalyn Manzo.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Yolanda Spagone and a brother, Alex Manzo.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 100 N. Keel Ridge Road, Suite 102-A, Hermitage, PA 16148 or St. Joseph Church Food Pantry, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17 in St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, 779 Dutch Lane, Hermitage, PA 16148, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L. and Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.