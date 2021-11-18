Joseph C. Bochy, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph C. Bochy, 92, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday morning, November 18, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Bochy was born May 30, 1929, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew and Susanna (Negy) Bochy.

He was a 1947 graduate of Mercer High School and honorably served in the 3rd Armored Division of the U.S. Army. Upon his honorable discharge, Joe earned a bachelor’s of commerce degree from Grove City College.

He was employed more than 30 years, as a Commercial Specialist and Consultant in the Northeast Zone for Firestone Tire and Rubber, Akron, Ohio.

Joe was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. He was also a member of the Hickory VFW, Post 6166, Hermitage and the American Legion, Post 299, Sharon.

He enjoyed spending time with his buddies, especially getting together and playing poker. He also loved watching wrestling on TV, and trying his luck on lottery and scratch-off tickets. Joe also cherished a good cigar, which he smoked daily.

His wife, the former Loretta Galza, whom he married May 25, 1963, passed away March 16, 2020.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan Bochy, of Richardson, Texas and a son, Marc Bochy, of Ridgeley, West Virginia.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by four sisters, Margaret, Annie, Irene and Julia; and three brothers, Nick, Bundy and Jim.

In keeping with Joe’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.