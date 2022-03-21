SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Benjamin Knapp, of Sharpsville, passed away following an extended illness on March 19, 2022, surrounded by his family, in his home. He was 87 years old.



Mr. Knapp was born December 1, 1934, in Buhl Hospital, Sharon, a son of the late Carl and Alice (Gealy) Knapp.



Joe graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1952. He received an associate degree in accounting from the former Shenango Valley Business School. Additionally, he completed almost three years at Youngstown State University before being transferred, through employment, to Pittsburgh.



He was employed through Westinghouse Electric Corp. with 26 years as a draftsman and five years as a computer programmer in Sharon, Pittsburgh, and Muncie, retiring in 1990.



Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves in the 314th Infantry Active Reserve Group and later transferred to the 910th Combat Support Squadron of the U.S Airforce, Youngstown Airbase, completing his enlistment in 1963, as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Police.



Joe was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, where he was a former lector for nine years, and a member of parish council and the Holy Name Society.



Mr. Knapp was a charter member of the former Sharpsville Recreation Committee and former member of the Sharpsville Service Club.



Joe played football and basketball for Sharpsville High School and baseball for Sharpsville American Legion Post# 162 and the Mercer County Baseball League. He also played softball for Westinghouse Engineering and was a member of the Engineering Department golf league.



Mr. Knapp was an avid Elvis Presley fan with a collection of over 700 Elvis songs. He enjoyed playing guitar, as well as fishing with his grandchildren and following their school activities. He found so much joy in his treasured cat, Toby.



After retiring, Joe and his wife, Shirley, enjoyed traveling to vacation sites in California, New York and Canada. They also enjoyed visiting casinos in Atlantic City and Las Vegas.



His wife, the former Shirley Stull, whom he married on November 9, 1957, in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, survives at home.



Also surviving are a son, Robert Knapp; two daughters, Lorraine Auchter and her husband Paul and Deborah Uberti, all of Sharpsville; six grandchildren, Jennifer and Mikey Auchter, Ashley and Gregory (Jamie) Uberti, and Erika and Jason Knapp; and a great granddaughter, Brooklyn Pasquino. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Lynne Knapp and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Gail Ann; a stillborn infant son; a brother, Daniel Knapp; and his beloved cat, Frankie.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Ave., Sharpsville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, in the church, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.