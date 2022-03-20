SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph B. Knapp, 87, of Sharpsville, passed away Saturday evening, March 19, 2022, in his home.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the church with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.