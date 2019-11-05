Joseph Anthony Augustine, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Anthony Augustine, Sr., 90, of Hermitage passed away peacefully at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage, surrounded by family.

Mr. Augustine was born September 23, 1929, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles and Jenny (Bruno) Augustine.

He was a graduate of Erie Cathedral Prep High School and attended Gannon University, where he later taught water treatment classes.

Joe served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars.

He was employed by the City of Erie sewage treatment plant until 1967 when he and his family moved to Hermitage. He then worked as the Superintendent for the City of Hermitage water pollution control plant for 20 years, retiring in 1987.

Active in the community, Joe also served as a Hermitage Commissioner for many years, including five years as its president and was a past president of the Upper Shenango Sewer Authority.

Joe was an active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

His wife, the former Carmella Josephine Villabona, whom he married September 11, 1954, passed away February 7, 1993.

Surviving are a son, Joseph A. Augustine, Jr. of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; four grandchildren, Jessica Augustine, Joey Augustine, Carla Lee and her husband, Quentin and Jennifer Blum and her husband, Robert and their mother, Helen Augustine, all of Sharon and four great-grandchildren, Liliah, Quentin, Jr., Gianna and Jaxson. He also leaves two sisters, Joan Zonno and Theresa Chessario and her husband, Joseph and a brother, Charles Augustine and his wife, Nancy, all of Erie and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by a son, David A. Augustine.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.