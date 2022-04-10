HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Joseph, 88, of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, April 9, 2022, following a brief illness.

Mr. Joseph was born January 23, 1934, in Farrell, a son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Angelicchio) Giuseffi.

He was a 1952 graduate of Farrell High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army following graduation. Joe was stationed in Germany during the Korean Era and was honorably discharged in 1954.

Upon his return home, he enrolled at Youngstown State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

In 1996, Joe retired from First Western Bank Corp., Sharon, previously First Federal Savings Bank, following a successful 35-year-career as a banker. He began his career as a teller and worked his way upward through the company until becoming its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer upon retirement.

Devout in his faith, Joe was a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where he served as an altar boy in his youth and remained an active volunteer throughout his life. He also served as the parish treasurer for more than 40 years.

Joe was passionate about being active in the community and creating opportunities for others; his most notable contributions included serving on the following board(s) of directors: Salvation Army, Sharon; Prince of Peace, Farrell; Shenango Valley Urban League, Farrell; Farrell Lions Club; Farrell Wolves Club and St. John XXIII, Hermitage.

He loved to spend time outdoors working in his garden and remaining active in the lives of his family members, especially the academic and athletic endeavors of his grandchildren. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, his greatest joy was having his entire family at the house for Sunday and Holiday dinners.

His beloved wife of 60 years, Sandra (Combine) Joseph, whom he married December 2, 1961, survives at home in Hermitage.

Joe is also survived by two daughters, MaryAnn Tebaldi of North Carolina and Jean Ciccone (Jim) of Mentor, Ohio; two sons, Joseph Joseph (Deneen) of Sharpsville and Matthew Joseph of The Villages, Florida; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by three brothers, Alfred, Anthony and James Joseph and four sisters, Rose Sage, Lucy Marianni, Jenny Joseph and Virginia Harakal.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Military honors will be rendered immediately following the Mass.

Interment will be at St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.