TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Cooper, Jr. of Transfer, Pennsylvania, formerly of McDonald, Pennsylvania, passed away at 4:20 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was 86.

Mr. Cooper was born April 4, 1934, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph A. Cooper, Sr. and Dorothy (Carl) Cooper. He was raised and educated in McDonald and moved to the area following his retirement.

Joe is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, the former Shirley Latini. Together, they owned and operated Cooper’s Service in McDonald for more than 40 years.

An outdoorsman, Joe enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and going to his camp in Tionesta.

Besides his wife, Shirley, Joe is survived by a brother, Neil Cooper and his wife Kerry, of Hickory, Pennsylvania and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parent and a sister, Carol Lawrence and her husband Jack.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

No service is scheduled.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



