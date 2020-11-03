Josef W. Heichel, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josef W. Heichel, 34, of New Castle passed away Friday evening, October 30, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Joe was born May 30, 1986, in New Castle, a son of Gerald J. and Patricia A. (Petrick) Heichel. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Shenango High School in 2005, and later completed his mechanic and automotive repair certification through WyoTech in Blairsville, Pennsylvania.

For more than 10 years, he worked as a Pro Parts Manager at Advanced Auto Parts in New Castle.

Joe was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church.

An avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates, he also enjoyed playing golf and bowling. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Grace.

In addition to his parents, Joe is survived by his daughter, Grace Elizabeth Heichel, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Anthony W. and Josphine A. Petrick and paternal grandparents, Frank J. and Stella E. Heichel.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, November 5,2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home, with seminarian, Merv Knieriem, officiating.

Interment: Sts. Phillip and James Cemetery, New Castle.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Josef W. Heichel, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com:

More stories from WKBN.com: