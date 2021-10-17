Jon Paul Titus, Jefferson Township, PA

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jon Paul Titus, 52, of Jefferson Township, passed away due to Covid-19 on Friday, October 15, 2021 in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Jon was born February 17, 1969 in Farrell, a son of John “Jack” and Constance (Zentz) Titus. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Hickory High School in 1987. He also studied wildlife management at Penn State Shenango and DuBois campuses.

Jon spent his entire working career as a truck driver. He began driving milk trucks for the former Hogue Trucking, Hermitage and Miller Transfer and Rigging, Edinburg, Ohio. He was currently a 25-year employee for Pitt Ohio Express, Hermitage, where he recently received a two-million-mile, safety driving award.

Jon attended the Mercer United Methodist Church.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. A dedicated father and husband, his family meant the world to him and he cherished spending time with them. Many will remember him for his kindness and being friendly to everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife, the former Renee Graham, whom he married September 23, 1995; his mother, Constance Titus, Hermitage; two children, Natalie and Ian Titus, at home; a brother, Dave Titus and his wife Jenifer, West Middlesex; a brother-in-law, Randy Graham and his wife Valerie, Sharpsville; six nieces and nephews, Morgan Titus, Michael, Jack and Casey Gladysz, Cassie (Ryan) Thomas and Michael Graham; a great-nephew, Evan Thomas and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jon was preceded in death by his father and his mother and father-in-law, Carol and Francis Graham.

Interment: Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.