HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jon Lambert Mirizio, 59, of Hermitage, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in his home.

Jon was born June 16, 1963, in Sharon, a son of the late Joseph R. and Joanne (Franek) Mirizio.

He was a 1981 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in real estate from Penn State, Main Campus.

He began his long career in sales, working alongside his father at J. R. Mirizio Real Estate, which was then located in Farrell. He ultimately followed his passion and owned and operated J.R. Mirizio Auto Sales, Jefferson Township, where he worked until he recently retired. Jon was also a certified real estate appraiser and licensed real estate salesperson, and formerly belonged to the Greater Mercer County Association of Realtors.

He was a hard worker and always made sure to stay on top of things. In his spare time, he was constantly tinkering in his garage, fixing and detailing vehicles.

Jon was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

He enjoyed going to casinos and investing and watching trends in the stock market.

He is survived by his wife, the former Margot “Meg” Snyder, whom he married July 1, 1989; two sons, Joseph R. Mirizio, Pinehurst, North Carolina and Ryan J. Mirizio, Hermitage; two sisters, Paula A. Clouse and her husband Jim, Somerset, Ohio and Sharil A. Perry and her husband Charles, West Middlesex; a brother, Joseph F. Mirizio and his wife Mary, Winter Garden, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, PA 16159.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, in the church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

