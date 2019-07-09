Jon D. May, Masury, Ohio – Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jon D. May, 77, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial, Masury.

Mr. May was born November 1, 1941, in Sharon, a son of John D. and Anne D. (Galbreath) May and was a 1959 graduate of Sharon High School.

He was employed by the Sharon Herald for more than 40 years as a printer.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, making muzzleloaders and sail boating.

He was a member of the Pymatuning Sailing Club, Andover, Ohio and the Western Reserve Sportsman Club, Mercer. Jon was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol and the Thorton Hall Men’s bowling league for many years.

Jon was always trying to find his next new invention. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, liked ham radio and had a true passion for teaching Morse code.

His wife, the former Marcia F. Gurksy, whom he married November 1, 2002, passed away October 7, 2017.

Jon is survived by a daughter, Terri Lynn May; two sons, David May of Sharon and Brian May of New Castle; stepson, Robert Sinchich and his wife, Erica, of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Darlee A. Jackson of Hermitage and Lillian Beth Taylor of Hubbard, Ohio and two grandchildren, Christian and Allison Sinchich.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jon was preceded in death by a brother, David A. May.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

