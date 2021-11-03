Johnny E. Green, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny E. Green, 50, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Green was born April 23, 1971, in Sharon, a son of the late Keith Campbell and Bernice (Green) Peavy.

Johnny had a love for sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed playing video games and had a deep passion for music.

He is survived by a son, Earqueal Frantz; three daughters, Jonni Green, Mariah Pavlik and Madelynn Green; a stepson, Harley Shaffer; four brothers, Eugene Green, Robert Peavy, Devon Campbell and Mike Gillspie; a girlfriend, Heather Coley; a friend, Kristina Matijevich and seven grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Sunday, November 7 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Home going celebration will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Terry Harrison, pastor of Valley Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

