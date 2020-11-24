John Zachar, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Zachar, 91, of Sharon went to be with his Lord Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020. “The Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away.”

Mr. Zachar was born January 27, 1929, in Sharon, one of six children to John and Mary (Muha) Zachar.

A lifelong city resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1947.

For 38 years, John was employed by the Sharon Transformer Div. of the Westinghouse Electric Corp.

John was a faithful, lifelong and active member of St. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sharon, where he served as the Sunday School Superintendent for 40 years. He also served as a church elder, a trustee, head usher, financial secretary, volunteered with the church food pantry and sang in the church choir. “To God be the Glory.”

John’s favorite hobby was picking mushrooms. He loved the outdoors and gardening.

For many years, he served as a Little League manager and had a real love for children.

He is survived by a brother, Edward Zachar and his wife, Mildred, Niles, Ohio.

John had many nieces and nephews who were a beautiful part of his life. He was very thankful and proud of each and every one of them.

John especially wanted to thank Gail, for her love and kindness, “my angel.”

He loved his dog, Ginger, who was the love of his life.

John was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, John; a brother, Joseph Zachar and his wife, Irene; two sisters, Ann Zachar and Mildred Zipay and a brother-in-law, George Zipay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

There will be no calling hours.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in St. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon, with Rev. Jacob Deal, pastor, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.