HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Patricia June S. Reed, 88, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully in the hospital Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Mrs. Reed was born July 19, 1932, in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Stefania Theresa Seddon and was the eldest daughter of eight children. She was lovingly known as "Dolly" to her family and enjoyed sharing stories about her childhood, growing up in the country and all of her family’s adventures during the Great Depression.