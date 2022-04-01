HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Martin, 69, of Hermitage, passed away Friday morning, April 1, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Martin was born December 17, 1952, in Monessen, P ennsylvania , a son of the late Charles A. and Hannah (Parker) Martin.

He was a 1970 graduate of Hickory High School.

Immediately following high school, he worked for the former Donnelly’s Golden Dawn, Hermitage. John retired from Wheatland (P ennsylvania) Tube, where he was employed for many years in the galvanizing department.

John attended Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, camping and going to the mountains. John was also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, NASCAR and racing.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Diane Griffith, whom he married October 5, 1974; a daughter, Michelle L. Martin, Farrell; a sister, Sandra B. Lucas, Brookfield, Ohio; a brother, Charles R. Martin, Adrian, Michigan and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Osborne.

To honor John’s love for dogs, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County, PO Box 1046, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service Monday, April 4, 2022 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Monday, in the church.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.