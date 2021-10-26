John St. John, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John St. John, 57, of Sharon, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

John was born June 16, 1964, in New Castle, a son of Charles L. and Regina P. (Kautz) St. John, Jr.

He attended Lincoln High School, Ellwood City.

He is survived by his mother, Regina St. John, of Sharon and a son, Robert Gill and his wife Caitlin, of Ford City, Pennsylvania.

John was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Charles W. St. John.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.