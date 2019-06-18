John Robert “Kush” Kusnir Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert “Kush” Kusnir of Brookfield passed away under hospice care Monday morning, June 17, 2019, in his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was 65.

Mr. Kusnir was born May 2, 1954, in Sharon, a son of the late John A. and Pauline P. (Siminich) Kusnir.

He attended the former St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School, Farrell and was a 1972 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School, Hermitage, where he was a standout football player.

Kush, as he was known, was employed for more than 15 years at National Castings- Division of Midland Ross and later worked as a welder for Ivor J. Lee. He retired as a sales representative from Western & Southern Life.

Kush was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Vienna, Ohio and was a former member of St. Bernadette’s Church, Masury, where he served as an usher.

A selfless man, he was concerned more for others than he was for himself and was proud to have been a mentor for the Big Brother program for many years. His greatest accomplishment was being a great Dad to his children.

Kush was a horse racing enthusiast and owned and bred thoroughbred horses for many years. Although he raced throughout the country, his preference was the Kentucky circuit which includes the Churchill Downs race track. His horse, Fuhr Real, won its maiden race on March 27, 2004 at Turfway Park in Florence, KY. Kush was also a fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda R. (Haas) Kusnir, whom he married in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, on April 17, 1982; a daughter, Alicia Marie Kusnir and a son, Dustin John Kusnir, both at home; a sister, Jackie Miller, of The Villages, Florida; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dick Haas and his wife Gretchen, of Columbus, Ohio, Terri Santell and her husband Bob, of West Middlesex and Gina Grande and her husband Tony, of Farrell; nieces and nephews; cousins, including Jamie Flores, who provided much care during his illness and his best friend, George Kauffman, of Sharpsville.

Besides his parents, Kush was preceded in death by an infant son, Seth Robert Kusnir; a brother, Eugene Kusnir; a sister, Carole Benic (John) and his father and mother-in-law, John and Yolanda Haas.

Kush was a good friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank Dr. Iftikhar Chatha, Dr. Ronnie Mignella and the Heart Failure Treatment Center at the Cleveland Clinic for their exceptional care and treatment and Harbor Light Hospice for their comfort.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage

Arrangements are being handled by the McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.