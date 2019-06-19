John Richard Kizak Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, PA (MyValleyTributes) – John Richard Kizak, 82, of West Middlesex, passed away Monday evening, June 17, 2019, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley.

Mr. Kizak was born April 8, 1937, in Sharon, a son of the late Richard and Mary (Piai) Kizak.

He was a 1955 graduate of Hickory High School.

John served as a cook in the U.S. Army Reserves and was employed more than 28 years at the former National Castings, Sharon, until its closing. Later, he worked at Philadelphia Candies, Hermitage.

John was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

He shared a special bond with his grandchildren and rarely missed any of their sporting events. John was a fan of Cleveland sports as well as NASCAR and sprint car racing. He had an extensive collection of hats and would add to his collection when he visited somewhere new.

John is survived by his wife, the former Gerry Zipay, whom he married July 24, 1961; two daughters, Kelly Palmer and her husband, Todd, of West Middlesex and Kimberly Underwood and her husband, Chad, of Canfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brittany (Dennis) Tong, Jerrod Palmer and Linley Underwood; a great-grandchild, Michael Tong; a sister, Marcia Walters and her husband, Tom, of La Porte, Indiana and two brothers, Donald Kizak and his wife, Patricia, of Hermitage and Michael Kizak of Transfer.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday, June 22 in the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22 in the church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

