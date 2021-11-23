John R. “Randy” Hudak, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John R. “Randy” Hudak, 67, of New Castle, formerly of Pelham, Alabama, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday afternoon, November 20, 2021.

Mr. Hudak was born March 22, 1954, in Ellwood City, a son of Frank and Gwen (Newton) Hudak.

A 1972 graduate of Laurel High School, he later completed an associate’s degree in computer science at the former Erie Business School.

For many years, Randy worked as a machinist for Fox Grinders, Inc., Harmony, Pennsylvania and moved with the company when they relocated to Pelham, Alabama. Later in life after receiving his computer science degree, he taught as an instructor at the Erie Business School.

Devout in his faith, Randy was an active member of Cornerstone Community Church, New Castle, where he served as the media technician, ran the soundboard for services and even open and closed the church for services.

He also volunteered at the Christian radio station WXED 107.3 F.M., Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, assisting with computer and radio technology.

Randy is survived by his sister, Patti Schooley (Jim), Neshannock Twp.; a brother, Dan Hudak (Deborah), Eldred, Pennsylvania; three nephews, Chad Kirkpatrick, Frank Hudak, Jr., and Stephen Hudak and two nieces, Faye Patterson and Lonnie Hudak.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Cornerstone Community Church, 2615 New Butler Rd, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Joseph Lahr, officiating.

Interment: Slippery Rock Presbyterian Cemetery, Wayne Township.