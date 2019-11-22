John R. Holoman, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Holoman, 96, a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 20, 2019, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Holoman was born December 10, 1922, in Mammoth, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John M. and Mary C. (Tresa) Holoman.

He was a 1941 graduate of Hurst High School, Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

A proud veteran, John served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII, and played the clarinet in the Marine Corps Band.

Upon his honorable discharge, he enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, Hershey, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1948. For nearly 35 years, John served in the P.S.P., retiring as a Sergeant on December 9, 1982.

During the first six years of retirement, he worked as a security officer at Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

John was a member of St. Mary Church – Holy Spirit Parish, where he belonged to the Holy Name Society and served on Parish Council. He was also a 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus, Council 512 and a member of the Villa Maria 4th Degree Assembly, where he served as Faithful Navigator.

John played clarinet in the Arthur McGill Community Band and belonged to both the Pennsylvania Retired State Police Association and the Pennsylvania Retired Association for State Employees.

An avid gardener, John also enjoyed sailing and playing in the band.

His beloved wife, the former Josephine Ann Mizikar, whom he married May 28, 1950, preceded him in death July 22, 2018.

He is survived by four daughters, Kathleen Reynolds (Carl) Jernejcic, of Concord, OH; Bonnie (Paul) Budai, of New Castle; Mary Ann (William) Yeamans, of Shelocta, Pennsylvania and Michele (Eric) Wetzel, of Indiana, Pennsylvania; a son, John T. (Tracy) Holoman, of Hermitage; a sister, Ann Quinn, of Rhode Island; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary and Elizabeth Holoman and three brothers, Stephen Holoman, Msgr. Thomas Holoman and William Holoman.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of St. John XXIII Home and Sharon Regional Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Florian Cemetery, Trauger, Pennsylvania.