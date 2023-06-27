SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – With his family at his side, John Paul “Jack” Costello, Jr., 87, died peacefully in the early morning of Sunday, June 25, 2023, near his lifelong home in Cleveland.

Even after his brief brain cancer diagnosis, Jack continued doing what he loved most – watching the latest NASCAR races, tending to his pond and garden and even drinking the occasional Jameson. He was also an avid aircraft enthusiast.



John was born November 27, 1935, in Sharon, a son of the late John Paul and Mari (Sacko) Costello and he certainly earned the time to relax over the course of his lifetime.

After graduating from Sharon High School in 1955, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Essex during the Korean War.

Not long after returning home, he met his wife, Mary (Markle) Costello, whom he married three months later in 1962. Together, they started a beautiful family, who will miss Jack’s firm handshake, his toothpicks, and – yes – his sometimes irreverent sense of humor…. ain’t nothing like it.



Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Costello; a son, John P. Costello III (Kimberly) of Berlin Heights, Ohio; a daughter, Tammy L. Denton (CS) of Stow, Ohio; five grandchildren, JP Costello IV (Bridgette) of North Olmsted, Ohio, Terry Costello (Kourtney) of Cleveland, Ohio, Xavier Denton of Stow, Ohio, Shelby Miller (Jimmy) of Stow, Ohio and Kyle Costello, Cleveland, Ohio and three great-grandchildren, Avery Denton, Irelynn Costello and Brynlee Costello.



In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his stepmother, Olive B. Costello and a brother, Terrence Costello.



The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Greater PA Super Kids Classic, contributions can be mailed to, Western PA and Eastern OH Community Foundation, 7 W. State Street, Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146.



Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 30 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. A funeral service will be held immediately following, in the funeral home, with Rev. Phil Cooper, officiating.



Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland AL and Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.



Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.