John N. Dyll, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John N. Dyll, 92, of Sharon passed away Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Dyll was born June 23, 1928, in Sharon, a son of John and Caroline (Smolenski) Dyll.

He was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School, where he was an exceptional three sport athlete. In 1994, he was inducted into the Mercer Co. Sports Hall of Fame for his achievements as a varsity football, basketball and baseball player.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, John was stationed in Germany during the Korean War and achieved the rank of Sergeant prior to being honorably discharged.

For many years, he worked as a manager at Ace Lumber Co., Youngstown, Ohio; retiring as company Vice President.

John was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon, where he served as an Elder and oversaw the church food pantry.

In his younger years, he remained active in sports by coaching Sharon Little League. An avid golfer, John loved the game and continued playing into his early 90’s, and now in heaven, he will birdie every hole.

He was a lifelong and oldest living member of the Slovenian Athletic Club, Sharon, where he actively volunteered at annual fundraisers to provide local students with scholarships.

His faith and family were the cornerstone of his long life, but it was the love he had for his grandchildren that kept him young.

His beloved wife of 56 years, Susan (Tomko) Dyll, whom he married April 25, 1953, preceded him in death October 16, 2009.

John is survived by a daughter, Lynne (Mark) Spanos, Sharon; a son, Mark (Penny Smith) Dyll , Lewis Center, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Daniel Spanos and Mackenzie and Madison Dyll.

In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by an infant son, Rick Allen Dyll; five brothers, Victor, Stanley, Felix, Cashmere and Edward Dyll; and five sisters, Laura Dyll, Josephine Russell, Martha Whitehead, Florence Loosemore and Caroline Stigliano.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Funeral service for immediate and extended family only will be held at noon Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradely McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



