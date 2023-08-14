MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Kearns, 78, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in his home.

John was born September 27, 1944, in Meadville, Pennsylvania and was raised in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He is the son of the late Michael and Helen (Harpst) Kearns.

A 1962 graduate of Sharon High School, he was drafted into the armed services and served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. His determination and dedication helped him achieve a Sargeant ranking. He served at the Lockborne Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio and in the Little Rock, Arkansas AFB. He also served at Kirkland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he was on the Joint Task Force. He was honorably discharged earning a National Defense Service Medal and an Air Force Good Conduct Medal.

During John’s military service, he met Louise DiGiacomo and after getting married, they resided in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania. They raised their four children, Michael, James, Cristina and Angela.

He was an active member at the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and led many activities including coaching the Good Shepherd boys’ basketball team and winning several diocesan championships.

John was employed for over 38 years at Dunbar Asphalt Company in Wheatland, Pennsylvania, where he designed asphalt. A self-proclaimed perfectionist, John was promoted to Quality Control Manager.

John was very proud of his four children and their accomplishments. John and Louise divorced but remained good friends.

John and his partner, Mary Lou Gehrlein, spent time enjoying their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and gambling for fun. They enjoyed playing cards and had an active social life until her death in 2015. John continued to enjoy time with his family and watching sports. He especially enjoyed games involving the University of Notre Dame football, the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. John was known for his acerbic wit and dry sense of humor.

John is survived by two daughters, Cristina (Wendy) Kearns, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Angela Kearns of Sharon; two sons, James Kearns, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Michael Kearns of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren, Aleesha (fiancé, Ryan Hayes) Wyman, Brayden Kearns, Kaylie Kearns and Aria Kearns; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Niko Hayes and his brother, Terrance (Marilyn) Kearns of Hubbard, Ohio. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Leo and Thomas; his sister, Mary (Kearns) Hook and an infant grandchild, Jasmine Wyman.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Following will be a celebration of life gathering at Buhl Park in Sharon, Pennsylvania, commencing at 2:30 p.m. We are asking that memorial attendees dress casually in preparation for the celebration of life picnic and barbeque.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.