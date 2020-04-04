John Marcucci, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Marcucci, 87, of West Middlesex, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Marcucci was born January 15, 1933 in Farrell, a son of the late Giacomo “Jack” and Giovina “Jenny” (Dellemonica) Marcucci.

He was employed more than 40 years on the railroad of Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring in 1992.

John was a member of the First Assembly of God, Hermitage.

John will be remembered for his love to his family, where he was known as “Pup” or “Pupa-Cucci.” He had a tremendous work ethic, a generous heart and never spoke a negative word about anyone. John was loyal, he loved the Lord and put others before himself.

His hobbies included hunting, working outside, being with family, going to Rogers Auctions and spending time with his Amish friends.

He is survived by his wife, the former Joanne Viselli, whom he married December 18, 1954; three daughters, Linda (Ed) Nych, Judy (Phil) Ames and Lori (Jim) Davis all of West Middlesex; two sons, Bob (Becky) Marcucci, of Sykesville, Maryland and Jerry (Lisa) Marcucci of West Middlesex; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a sister, Elizabeth Masotto of West Middlesex.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Bambina Dahallow and Ruthy Womer and two brothers, Dave and Pete Marcucci.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to First Assembly of God, 1455 N Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Cremetory, Inc.

All services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at Haywood Cemetery in West Middlesex.