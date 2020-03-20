John Mallick, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Mallick, 85, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Heritage Hall Nursing and Rehab, in Leesburg.

Mr. Mallick was born May 28, 1934, in Gilberton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Peter and Paraskevia (Dunchat) Mallick.

Following high school, John earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Chemistry from Penn State University.

He retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a lieutenant colonel and worked his entire life in rocket science.

John was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Hermitage.

He is survived by two daughters, Alice McGinnis and Linda Criste; a son, John G. Mallick; two grandchildren, John Michael and Alexis McGinnis; two sisters, Anne Goda and Mary Miller; a brother, Steve Mallick.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Mallick.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Interment: St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hermitage.