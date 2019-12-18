John M. Jovenall, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Jovenall, 66, of Mercer passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday morning, December 15, 2019, following a brief illness.

Mr. Jovenall was born January 7, 1953, in Sharon, a son of Joseph J. Jovenall, Sr., and Nancy Anne (DePofi) Jovenall. He was a lifelong area resident and attended Sharpsville High School.

John spent the majority of his life working his farm growing grain and raising cattle. He also trained colts for riding, a task he enjoyed most while his family worked alongside him. In addition to the farm, John was a self-employed truck driver and owned and operated Jovenall Transports. During retirement, he enjoyed working part time for Lackowannock Twp.

John was a lifelong member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family at their camp in Tionesta, PA, which he affectionately called, “The Hilton.” He also cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren, whom loving called him, “Papa.”

His beloved wife of 44 years, the former Marsha M. Wozniak, whom he married August 30, 1975, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Megan (Curtis) Gilliland, Vincent, Ohio; a son, Jeremy (Mary Jane) Jovenall, Mercer; four brothers, James Jovenall, Hermitage; Frank (Darline) Jovenall, S. Pymatuning Twp.; Joseph (Tami) Jovenall, Pulaski; and Bill Jovenall and his companion, Susie, Transfer; three grandchildren, Bryar, Kali and Bowdy Gilliland; and three step grandchildren, Lenora, Derick and Cassandra Cabello.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday, December 20, 2019 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with Pastor Guy Burkett, officiating.