John M. Gallicchio, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Gallicchio, 92, of Brookfield, formerly a longtime resident of Farrell, passed away Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020.

Mr. Gallicchio was born November 8, 1927, in Farrell, a son of the late Louis and Angeline (Magnavito) Gallicchio.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Farrell High School.

John retired from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant in 1984, following 25 years in Protection Security. Previously, he worked for Meyer Frank Furniture as a warehouse supervisor.

John was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, John served during the occupation of Korea and Japan. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and two Bronze Stars.

John was a member of the National Rifle Association, the Farrell Sportsmen Club and the Farrell Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5286.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and walking in Buhl Park.

He is survived by his longtime companion and love, Katherine M. Scott, with whom he made his home in Brookfield; a sister, Rose Viselli, Hermitage; several nieces and nephews; two very special young friends, Olivia and Ashton.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by three sisters, Philomena Pisegna, Thomasina Salatino and Lenora Salatino; a brother, James V. Gallicchio.

A special thank you to the staff of O’Brien Memorial Home for their exceptional kindness and care, especially his very special friend, Connie.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Buhl Park 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or The Prince of Peace, 502 Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial mass followed by military honors will be held once circumstances permit public gatherings.

J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements.