

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Linhares Lima, 74, of Sharon passed away Friday afternoon, February 25, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Lima was born January 5, 1948, in Ribeira Quente, Azores, Portugal, a son of Abel I deLima and Idalina Linhares deLima.

After graduating from New Bedford Vocational High School in New Beford, Massachusetts, he served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Francisco, California during the Vietnam Era.

Following an honorable discharge, John enrolled at Bridgewater State College in Bridgewater, M assachusetts.

John began his long and successful career in the newspaper industry by working as an advertising representative for the New Bedford Standard Times and later became an advertising manager for the Plattsburgh Press Republican in Plattsburgh, New York. His first publishing opportunity came from the Joplin Globe in Joplin, Missouri, where he was hired as classified advertising manager and promoted to the assistant to the publisher. John later moved back to the Northeast U.S. to work as the general manager of the Cape Cod Times in Hyannis, M assachusetts.

In 1993, John joined the Sharon Herald as Publisher and remained in that capacity until his retirement in 2012. During his tenure, he remained active in the local community and served on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association. Additionally, John completed workshops in management at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois and at Stanford University in Stanford, California. He was also given the opportunity to tour the U.S. Southern Command with a group of management professionals from around the country as guests to the U.S. Department of Defense.

His beloved wife of 43 years, Kathryn (Halford) Lima, whom he married February 17, 1979, survives at home. They loved to travel the world together and had journeyed to all seven continents, visiting 31% of all the countries in the world. As a team, they had also co-chaired an Annual United Way Campaign in the Shenango Valley in 2006, making Kathryn the first woman to chair a local UW campaign.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by their son, Philip J. Lima (Tami), Washington, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Noemia Perreira, New Bedford, M assachusetts; Ligia deMedeiros (Joseph), Acushnet, M assachusetts and Aura L. Correia, also New Bedford, M assachusetts; two brothers, Abel Lima (Karen), North Dartmouth, M assachusetts and Louis Lima (Jerome), Caloura, Azores, Portugal. Also surviving are his five grandchildren, whom he adored, Cheyenne Lima, John R. Lima, Danielle Herman (Lee), Daniel Hall and Rylee Hall, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions in John’s name may be sent to the Buhl Park Foundation, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

A Celebration of John’s Life is being planned for a future date. The dates and details of the celebration will be announced by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

