John L. Ramage, Sr., Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Ramage, Sr., 89, of Hermitage passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville.

Mr. Ramage was born October 30, 1929, in Greenville, a son of the late Samuel and Naomi (Cole) Ramage.

He was raised in the Shenango Valley and attended Hickory High School.

John was employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant where he worked as the soaking pit crane man for 44 years, retiring in 1992.

John was a former member of East Side Baptist Church, Sharon.

A 32nd Degree Mason, he was and member of Shenango Valley Lodge 810, Hermitage.

John loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and swimming and constructed his own in-ground swimming pool in his backyard. He enjoyed listening to his beloved wife, Rebecca, play the organ and adored their two cats, Precious and Princess. Most importantly, John loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

His wife of 64 years, the former Rebecca Costea, passed away January 23, 2013.

He is survived by two daughters, Terry (David) Schwartz, Mentor, Ohio and Deborah Morford of Hermitage; three grandsons, David and Christopher Schwartz and Matthew Morford; four granddaughters, Faith Ramage, Janelle Morrell, Angela Candiano and Rebecca Coopersmith; three great-grandsons, Gherigh and Zander John Coopersmith and Raymond John Candiano and two great- granddaughters, Madeline Rose Morford and Amelia Lilly Marie Schwartz.

In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by a son, John L. Ramage, Jr.; a brother, Samuel “Junior” Ramage, Jr. and two sisters, Lillian Gerber and June Rupnick.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards SouthernCare Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.

In keeping with John’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street in Sharon.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

