NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Panella, 91, of New Castle, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, July 21, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Care Center.

Johnny was born April 9, 1932, in New Castle, a son of the late Michael Panella, Sr. and Bessie (Varvette) Panella.

As a young man, he worked for Smith’s Dry Cleaner and later worked for Consolidated Glass for many years, retiring in 1997. During retirement, Johnny worked part-time for Marchelloni’s Pizza.

Johnny was of the Catholic Faith and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by three brothers, Michael Panella, Jr. (Karen), Anthony “Bozo” Panella (Terri) and Steven Ropchak, all of New Castle; a sister, Nettie Platt (Bill), also of New Castle and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by three sisters, Anna, Jeanie and Betty; a brother, Norman and three nephews, Michael, Anthony and Steven.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the funeral home, with Reverend Aaron Kriss, officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Vitus Cemetery, Shenango Township.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.