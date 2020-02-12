John L. “Jack” Titus II, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John L. “Jack” Titus II, 75, of Hermitage, passed away late Monday evening, February 10, 2020, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Titus was born March 11, 1944, in Sharon, a son of the late John L. “Lloyd” and Martha (Burns) Titus.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1962 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Jack worked as a welder at the former General American Transportation Corporation (GATX), Masury, Ohio, until the plant’s closing in 1984. He then began driving truck for Essroc in Hillsville, Pennsylvania and later drove for Castle Builder Supply in Hermitage. Jack also drove school busses for STA in Hermitage and transported the students of Hickory and Sharpsville Schools, a job he loved dearly. Most recently, he drove a school van for Erdos Transport Services, West Middlesex.

Jack was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

He took much pride in a hard days work and his immaculately kept lawn. Jack loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially while supporting them at their sporting events.

His wife of 51 years, the former Constance E. Zentz, whom he married July 24, 1968, survives at home.

Also surviving are two sons, Jon (Renee) Titus of Sharpsville and David (Jenifer) Titus of West Middlesex; a sister, Darla Renner of West Middlesex; a brother, Tim (Nancy) Titus of Tarpon Springs, Florida and six grandchildren, Natalie, Ian and Morgan Titus and Michael, Jack and Casey Gladysz.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 13, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.