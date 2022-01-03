HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Kutchenriter, 74, of Hermitage passed away December 25, 2021, in the Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following a tough battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mr. Kutchenriter was born May 25, 1947, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the only son of John and Cecilia (Fiscus) Kutchenriter.

A 1965 graduate of New Kensington High School, he also attended Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA.

As a young man, he worked as a radio host and broadcaster. John was later employed in the fireworks industry and prior to retirement, worked in pharmaceutical sales.

John was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where he actively volunteered in several of the church ministries.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and model railroading.

He is survived by three cousins, Charles Chatt, St. Louis, Missouri; Edward Fiscus (Maryann), Perrysburg, OH; and Alice (Fiscus) Zanaglio, Washington, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a cousin, Mary Ann Fiscus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2021 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.