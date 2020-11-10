John Kephart III, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Kephart III, 61, of Sharpsville, formerly of Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, passed into the next life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

John was born December 18, 1958, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Josephine R. (Isherwood) Kephart, Jr.

He was a graduate of Sunrise School, Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

John worked as a security guard and taxi driver for many years.

John loved spending his free time fishing, especially in Lake Erie.

He is survived by two daughters, Heidi L. Kephart of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania and Stephanie R. Nogee of Hermitage; a sister, Tina Winkle and her husband, Earl; an aunt, Rosalie Blehar and her husband, Ray; six grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas L. Kephart.

In keeping with John’s wishes all services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



