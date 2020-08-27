John Joseph Anthony Zurko, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Joseph Anthony Zurko, Jr., 76, of Hermitage, passed away after a brief illness August 25, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.

Born August 12, 1944 in Sharon, he was the only son of the late John and Ann (Bobby) Zurko, Hermitage.

John graduated from Hickory High School in 1962 where he as was a member of the boxing team and earned Golden Glove while serving in the Military Police at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He earned his Associates Degree at the Shenango Valley campus of The Pennsylvania State University in Liberal Arts.

Throughout his life John held numerous jobs as a butcher for Piggly Wigley, Greenville, South Carolina, Paul’s Golden Dawn, Brookfield, Ohio and Macali’s Giant Eagle, Niles, Ohio. He was a small business owner of Zurko’s Foods Supermarket in Brookfield, Ohio and later Zurko’s Heating Cooling & Refrigeration. He was a consummate salesman having worked for Investors Diversified Services (IDS), Hermitage, Luger Meats, Beaver Falls, Park Farm Chicken, Canton, Ohio, Shenango Valley Provision, Farrell; most recently he was a coach driver for Anderson Coach & Travel, Greenville, a driver for Zambelli Fireworks, Warrendale and at the time of his death was a bus driver for West Middlesex School District.

John is survived by his wife, the former Kathleen “Kathy” (Torok) whom he married on June 10, 1967, four children, Jason (Amy) Zurko, of Saint Cloud, Florida, Cherie (Ross) Atwell, of Etna, Ohio, Victoria “Vickie” (Terry) Smith, of Clayton, North Carolina and Stephan “Steve” Zurko, of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Zachary Smith, and Max and Cam Atwell; four sisters, Roseanne Carroll, of Anderson, South Carolina, Clara Benic, of Brookfield, Ohio, Margaret “Peggy” (Mark) Novelli, of Hubbard, Ohio and Judith “Judy” (Angelo) Settle, Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, john was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, James “Jim” Benic and Jerry Carroll. He was a member and former Lector, an Alter Server, and Eucharistic Minister at St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon and previously the Sacred Heart Church, Sharon until its closure.

He was also a 3rd Degree Brother in the Knights of Columbus, Vienna, Ohio. For the past five years he has been a Volunteer at Sharon Regional Hospice.

John was an avid reader, was a private pilot and enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with his grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be directed to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148 or St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho St, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, August 29, 2020 in St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant. Internment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

