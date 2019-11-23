John “Jack” William Woge, Lackawannock Township, PA

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” William Woge, 94, of Lackawannock Twp., passed away Friday morning, November 22, 2019, in his home.

Mr. Woge was born April 23, 1925, in Sharon, a son of the late William John and Johanna (Hawk) Woge.

He graduated from Hickory High School and attended the former New Castle Jewelry School, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served during World War II and the Korean War.

Jack retired in 1984 after 36 years of employment with Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he was a foreman and supervisor.

Jack was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex. He was a member of the Hickory VFW, Post #6166, Hermitage and the Westinghouse Retirees Association.

Jack loved spending time with his family and pets. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, feeding birds and tending to the flowers in his yard. He had a passion for woodworking, which inspired him to build his own home.

He is survived by his wife, the former Shirley M. Taylor, whom he married August 26, 1950; two daughters, Mary Lee Gilkey and her husband Norman, of Erie, PA, and Jacque Lester, of Hermitage, PA; a son, Richard F. Woge and his wife Debra, of Lackawannock Twp; six grandchildren, Lindsay Woge, Shannon Salafranca and her husband Jess, Adrianna Vallabhaneni and her husband Raghuveer, Alexandria Perry and her husband Phillip, Aaron Gilkey, and Juliana Lester and Nick Homa; and five great grandchildren, Nina and Nora Vallabhaneni, Luna and Lucy Salafranca and Jack Perry.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by: two sisters, Donna Rae Fritchman and Edith Mary Davison and two brothers, Charles J. and David “Jack” Woge.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County, 29 Vine Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service Monday, November 25, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd, officiating. Military honors will immediately follow.